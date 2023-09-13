Berenberg Bank Reiterates BP (LSE:BP) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of BP (LSE:BP) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.55% Upside

As of August 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for BP is 698.21. The forecasts range from a low of 494.90 to a high of $2,428.65. The average price target represents an increase of 33.55% from its latest reported closing price of 522.80.

The projected annual revenue for BP is 250,934MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in BP. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BP is 0.37%, an increase of 5.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.35% to 86,152K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 29,822K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,535K shares, representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BP by 13.86% over the last quarter.

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 23,907K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,693K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BP by 8.00% over the last quarter.

TIIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 8,864K shares. No change in the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 7,774K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,892K shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BP by 14.19% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 3,655K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,676K shares, representing a decrease of 27.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BP by 34.41% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

