Berenberg Bank Reiterates BP (LSE:BP) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of BP (LSE:BP) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.99% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for BP is 620.43. The forecasts range from a low of 515.10 to a high of $1,050.00. The average price target represents an increase of 28.99% from its latest reported closing price of 481.00.

The projected annual revenue for BP is 250,934MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in BP. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BP is 0.48%, an increase of 5.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.86% to 87,381K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 30,535K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,093K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BP by 5.99% over the last quarter.

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 23,907K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,693K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BP by 8.00% over the last quarter.

TIIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 8,864K shares. No change in the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 7,892K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,298K shares, representing an increase of 45.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BP by 89.53% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 4,676K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,871K shares, representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BP by 7.48% over the last quarter.

