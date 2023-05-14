Berenberg Bank Reiterates Berkeley Group Holdings (LSE:BKG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Berkeley Group Holdings (LSE:BKG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.19% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Berkeley Group Holdings is 4,344.65. The forecasts range from a low of 3,703.67 to a high of $5,103.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.19% from its latest reported closing price of 4,353.00.

The projected annual revenue for Berkeley Group Holdings is 2,565MM, an increase of 10.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.26.

Berkeley Group Holdings Maintains 0.49% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.49%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.84%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in Berkeley Group Holdings. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKG is 0.21%, an increase of 10.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.93% to 28,516K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 6,766K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 5,437K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,543K shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKG by 6.66% over the last quarter.

SGOVX - First Eagle Overseas Fund holds 2,497K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 1,962K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,592K shares, representing an increase of 18.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKG by 35.88% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,366K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,363K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKG by 9.88% over the last quarter.

