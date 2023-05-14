Berenberg Bank Reiterates Bellway (LSE:BWY) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Bellway (LSE:BWY) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.25% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bellway is 2,694.40. The forecasts range from a low of 2,222.00 to a high of $3,171.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.25% from its latest reported closing price of 2,444.00.

The projected annual revenue for Bellway is 3,386MM, a decrease of 5.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.37.

Bellway Maintains 5.73% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.73%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.77. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bellway. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWY is 0.17%, an increase of 15.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.13% to 15,847K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 3,550K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,401K shares, representing an increase of 4.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWY by 19.31% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,860K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,803K shares, representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWY by 7.55% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,635K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,652K shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWY by 3.69% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 944K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 920K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWY by 5.13% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 662K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 658K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWY by 2.30% over the last quarter.

