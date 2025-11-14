Berenberg Bank Reiterates BAE Systems plc - Depositary Receipt (BAESY) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of BAE Systems plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:BAESY) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.26% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for BAE Systems plc - Depositary Receipt is $112.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $69.28 to a high of $138.51. The average price target represents an increase of 58.26% from its latest reported closing price of $70.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BAE Systems plc - Depositary Receipt is 25,364MM, a decrease of 7.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in BAE Systems plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAESY is 0.94%, an increase of 4.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.51% to 11,567K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 5,058K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 2,744K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,107K shares , representing a decrease of 13.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAESY by 17.14% over the last quarter.

EUAD - Select STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defense ETF holds 1,320K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares , representing an increase of 92.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAESY by 6.68% over the last quarter.

WCEAX - Ivy Core Equity Fund holds 676K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 552K shares , representing an increase of 18.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAESY by 42.67% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager U.S. Select Equity Fund holds 306K shares. No change in the last quarter.

