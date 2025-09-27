Berenberg Bank Reiterates Babcock International Group (BCKIF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Babcock International Group (OTCPK:BCKIF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 139.30% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Babcock International Group is $16.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.41 to a high of $19.62. The average price target represents an increase of 139.30% from its latest reported closing price of $6.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Babcock International Group is 4,217MM, a decrease of 12.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 137 funds or institutions reporting positions in Babcock International Group. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 23.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCKIF is 0.66%, an increase of 2.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.05% to 92,226K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 21,322K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,579K shares , representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCKIF by 52.95% over the last quarter.

APHIX - Artisan International Fund Institutional Shares holds 7,244K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,043K shares , representing an increase of 57.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCKIF by 250.77% over the last quarter.

JDIBX - John Hancock Disciplined Value International Fund holds 6,300K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,074K shares , representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCKIF by 19.59% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 5,750K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 3,819K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,245K shares , representing a decrease of 11.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCKIF by 0.85% over the last quarter.

