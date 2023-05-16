Berenberg Bank Reiterates Atalaya Mining (LSE:ATYM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Atalaya Mining (LSE:ATYM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.75% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atalaya Mining is 488.75. The forecasts range from a low of 424.20 to a high of $624.75. The average price target represents an increase of 43.75% from its latest reported closing price of 340.00.

The projected annual revenue for Atalaya Mining is 402MM, an increase of 9.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atalaya Mining. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATYM is 0.06%, a decrease of 14.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.93% to 4,912K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 2,583K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,545K shares, representing an increase of 40.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATYM by 47.79% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 576K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 478K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 473K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATYM by 13.19% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 391K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 229K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares, representing an increase of 12.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATYM by 11.51% over the last quarter.

