Berenberg Bank Reiterates ASOS (LSE:ASC) Prior Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of ASOS (LSE:ASC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.11% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for ASOS is 651.88. The forecasts range from a low of 202.00 to a high of $1,749.30. The average price target represents an increase of 83.11% from its latest reported closing price of 356.00.

The projected annual revenue for ASOS is 4,094MM, an increase of 8.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASOS. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASC is 0.09%, an increase of 38.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.80% to 13,268K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 2,816K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,828K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 40.63% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 2,093K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,113K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 42.64% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,607K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 869K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 929K shares, representing a decrease of 6.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 33.92% over the last quarter.

ANTUX - Non-u.s. Intrinsic Value Fund Investor Class holds 833K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 927K shares, representing a decrease of 11.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 25.86% over the last quarter.

