Berenberg Bank Reiterates Anglo American plc - Depositary Receipt (NGLOY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Anglo American plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:NGLOY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.89% Upside

As of October 31, 2025, the average one-year price target for Anglo American plc - Depositary Receipt is $19.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.49 to a high of $24.53. The average price target represents an increase of 26.89% from its latest reported closing price of $15.08 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Anglo American plc - Depositary Receipt is 37,296MM, an increase of 39.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anglo American plc - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGLOY is 0.03%, an increase of 75.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.31% to 233K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 66K shares.

Confluence Investment Management holds 53K shares.

Corient IA holds 35K shares.

Yousif Capital Management holds 28K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 19K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.