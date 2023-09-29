Berenberg Bank Reiterates Anglo American (LSE:AAL) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Anglo American (LSE:AAL) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.12% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Anglo American is 2,700.53. The forecasts range from a low of 1,969.50 to a high of $3,675.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.12% from its latest reported closing price of 2,267.00.

The projected annual revenue for Anglo American is 37,264MM, an increase of 14.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 495 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anglo American. This is a decrease of 63 owner(s) or 11.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAL is 0.51%, a decrease of 9.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.27% to 170,817K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,955K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,927K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 28.33% over the last quarter.

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 15,408K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,460K shares, representing an increase of 12.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 9.73% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,562K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,265K shares, representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 15.39% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,871K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,763K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 1.76% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 4,690K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,609K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 2.45% over the last quarter.

