Berenberg Bank Reiterates Anglo American (LSE:AAL) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Anglo American (LSE:AAL) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.18% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Anglo American is 3,180.70. The forecasts range from a low of 2,171.50 to a high of $4,515.00. The average price target represents an increase of 34.18% from its latest reported closing price of 2,370.50.

The projected annual revenue for Anglo American is 37,264MM, an increase of 6.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 560 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anglo American. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 4.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAL is 0.71%, an increase of 12.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.15% to 176,587K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,927K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,100K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 21.36% over the last quarter.

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 13,460K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,320K shares, representing an increase of 30.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 25.76% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,201K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,989K shares, representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 12.67% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,763K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,641K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 21.32% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 4,815K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,496K shares, representing a decrease of 14.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 17.55% over the last quarter.

