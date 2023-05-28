Berenberg Bank Reiterates Angle (LSE:AGL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Angle (LSE:AGL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 416.99% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Angle is 94.35. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 416.99% from its latest reported closing price of 18.25.

The projected annual revenue for Angle is 4MM, an increase of 285.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Angle. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGL is 0.10%, a decrease of 33.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.84% to 4,888K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MSSGX - Inception Portfolio CLASS I holds 1,639K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,797K shares, representing a decrease of 9.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 1.57% over the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 1,465K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,599K shares, representing a decrease of 9.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 53.84% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 845K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 768K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 671K shares, representing an increase of 12.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 0.40% over the last quarter.

BICKX - Baillie Gifford International Smaller Companies Fund Class K holds 168K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

