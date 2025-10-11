Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage of Xaar (XAARF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage of Xaar (OTCPK:XAARF) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xaar. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XAARF is 0.01%, an increase of 19.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.82% to 909K shares.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 523K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 547K shares , representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XAARF by 3.52% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 212K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 48K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares , representing a decrease of 33.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XAARF by 15.86% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 21K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 21K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

