Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage of Telecom Plus (LSE:TEP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 7, 2025, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage of Telecom Plus (LSE:TEP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.07% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Telecom Plus is 2,793.10 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 2,459.35 GBX to a high of 3,339.00 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 41.07% from its latest reported closing price of 1,980.00 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Telecom Plus is 2,750MM, an increase of 48.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.46.

Telecom Plus Maintains 4.14% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 4.14%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.86. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.44% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telecom Plus. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEP is 0.08%, an increase of 3.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.07% to 5,348K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,002K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 624K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 610K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEP by 4.00% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 527K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 523K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEP by 5.62% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 410K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 412K shares , representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEP by 1.88% over the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 336K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 350K shares , representing a decrease of 4.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEP by 2.50% over the last quarter.

