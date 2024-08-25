Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage of Smiths Group (SMGKF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2024, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage of Smiths Group (OTCPK:SMGKF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.78% Upside

As of March 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Smiths Group is $22.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.03 to a high of $28.54. The average price target represents an increase of 0.78% from its latest reported closing price of $21.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Smiths Group is 2,883MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smiths Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMGKF is 0.20%, an increase of 1.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.79% to 71,335K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 20,175K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 5,495K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,203K shares , representing an increase of 5.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMGKF by 0.78% over the last quarter.

FMIJX - International Fund Investor Class holds 5,015K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,950K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMGKF by 8.61% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,819K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,835K shares , representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMGKF by 6.17% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 3,128K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,464K shares , representing a decrease of 10.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMGKF by 12.06% over the last quarter.

