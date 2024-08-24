Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage of Smiths Group plc - Depositary Receipt () (SMGZY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2024, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage of Smiths Group plc - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:SMGZY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.37% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Smiths Group plc - Depositary Receipt () is $26.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.94 to a high of $30.67. The average price target represents an increase of 22.37% from its latest reported closing price of $21.96 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Smiths Group plc - Depositary Receipt () is 2,883MM, a decrease of 5.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smiths Group plc - Depositary Receipt (). This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMGZY is 0.02%, an increase of 10.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.29% to 4K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent International Index Portfolio holds 4K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMGZY by 11.91% over the last quarter.

SPWO - SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Sofos Investments holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

GAMMA Investing holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.