Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage of Smiths Group (LSE:SMIN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2024, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage of Smiths Group (LSE:SMIN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.43% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Smiths Group is 2,070.14 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 1,767.50 GBX to a high of 2,362.50 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 16.43% from its latest reported closing price of 1,778.00 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Smiths Group is 2,960MM, a decrease of 2.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.98.

Smiths Group Maintains 2.34% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.34%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smiths Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMIN is 0.20%, an increase of 1.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.78% to 71,335K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 20,175K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 5,495K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,203K shares , representing an increase of 5.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMIN by 0.78% over the last quarter.

FMIJX - International Fund Investor Class holds 5,015K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,950K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMIN by 8.61% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,819K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,835K shares , representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMIN by 6.17% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 3,128K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,464K shares , representing a decrease of 10.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMIN by 12.06% over the last quarter.

