Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage of Warpaint London (AIM:W7L) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2024, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage of Warpaint London (AIM:W7L) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.56% Downside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Warpaint London is 204.00. The forecasts range from a low of 202.00 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 52.56% from its latest reported closing price of 430.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Warpaint London is 73MM, a decrease of 3.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.11.

Warpaint London Maintains 1.74% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.74%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 98K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company.

DFE - WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 45K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

DDLS - WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund N holds 22K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

AVDS - Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.