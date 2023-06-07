Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage of Renew Holdings (LSE:RNWH) With New Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage of Renew Holdings (LSE:RNWH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.40% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Renew Holdings is 939.42. The forecasts range from a low of 909.00 to a high of $997.50. The average price target represents an increase of 29.40% from its latest reported closing price of 726.00.

The projected annual revenue for Renew Holdings is 892MM, an increase of 2.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.61.

Renew Holdings Maintains 2.39% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.39%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Renew Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNWH is 0.25%, a decrease of 17.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.37% to 2,170K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ESMAX - INVESCO European Small Company Fund holds 861K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEGAX - INVESCO International Small Company Fund holds 608K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

USIFX - International Fund Shares holds 344K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 70K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing a decrease of 3.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNWH by 3.03% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 65K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

