Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage of ME Group International (LSE:MEGP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 9, 2023, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage of ME Group International (LSE:MEGP) with a Buy recommendation.

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for ME Group International is 195.33. The forecasts range from a low of 186.85 to a high of $207.90. The average price target represents an increase of 17.95% from its latest reported closing price of 165.60.

The projected annual revenue for ME Group International is 295MM, an increase of 13.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

ME Group International Maintains 3.99% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.99%.

ESMAX - INVESCO European Small Company Fund holds 1,372K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company.

