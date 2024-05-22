Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage of Ascential (LSE:ASCL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2024, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage of Ascential (LSE:ASCL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.02% Downside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ascential is 334.05. The forecasts range from a low of 257.55 to a high of $383.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.02% from its latest reported closing price of 340.95.

The projected annual revenue for Ascential is 633MM, an increase of 206.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ascential. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASCL is 0.10%, an increase of 24.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.04% to 79,521K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 32,273K shares representing 9.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,261K shares , representing an increase of 9.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASCL by 26.89% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 21,822K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,918K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,471K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,438K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,341K shares , representing an increase of 3.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASCL by 10.39% over the last quarter.

