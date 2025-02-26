Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage of Mortgage Advice Bureau (AIM:MAB1) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2025, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage of Mortgage Advice Bureau (AIM:MAB1) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.55% Upside

As of February 18, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mortgage Advice Bureau is 1,071.00 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 909.00 GBX to a high of 1,312.50 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 32.55% from its latest reported closing price of 808.00 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mortgage Advice Bureau is 346MM, an increase of 42.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.34.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Maintains 3.48% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.48%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 1.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.14% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mortgage Advice Bureau. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 8.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAB1 is 0.37%, an increase of 5.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.69% to 4,916K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VISAX - Virtus KAR International Small-Cap Fund holds 2,124K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEGAX - INVESCO International Small Company Fund holds 832K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WAMVX - Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Investor Class shares holds 401K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 408K shares , representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAB1 by 16.70% over the last quarter.

ESMAX - INVESCO European Small Company Fund holds 354K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WAIOX - Wasatch International Opportunities Fund Investor Class shares holds 352K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 457K shares , representing a decrease of 29.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAB1 by 26.78% over the last quarter.

