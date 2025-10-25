Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage of Morgan Advanced Materials (MCRUF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage of Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCPK:MCRUF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.66% Downside

As of June 20, 2025, the average one-year price target for Morgan Advanced Materials is $3.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.89 to a high of $4.86. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.66% from its latest reported closing price of $4.08 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Morgan Advanced Materials is 1,103MM, an increase of 4.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morgan Advanced Materials. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCRUF is 0.08%, an increase of 16.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.13% to 20,226K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,011K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,532K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,527K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCRUF by 1.30% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,174K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,152K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCRUF by 11.55% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,583K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,116K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,291K shares , representing a decrease of 15.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCRUF by 4.79% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.