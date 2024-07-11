Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage of IDOX (AIM:IDOX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2024, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage of IDOX (AIM:IDOX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.53% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for IDOX is 84.32 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 GBX to a high of 89.25 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 40.53% from its latest reported closing price of 60.00 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for IDOX is 78MM, a decrease of 3.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.03.

IDOX Maintains 1.00% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.00%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in IDOX. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDOX is 0.20%, an increase of 11.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.90% to 4,971K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARHBX - Artisan International Explorer Fund Institutional Shares holds 4,088K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,162K shares , representing an increase of 22.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDOX by 11.99% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 187K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 140K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 117K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 95K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.