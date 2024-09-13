Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage of GlobalData (GLDAF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 11, 2024, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage of GlobalData (OTCPK:GLDAF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.36% Downside

As of March 11, 2024, the average one-year price target for GlobalData is $3.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.59 to a high of $4.06. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.36% from its latest reported closing price of $3.30 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for GlobalData is 291MM, an increase of 5.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in GlobalData. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLDAF is 0.50%, an increase of 37.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 46.56% to 5,910K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NBIIX - Neuberger Berman International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 1,983K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company.

GPGIX - Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund Institutional Class holds 1,284K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,296K shares , representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLDAF by 11.09% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 1,200K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GPIIX - Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund Institutional Class holds 984K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,063K shares , representing a decrease of 7.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLDAF by 8.43% over the last quarter.

GPRIX - Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund Institutional Class holds 337K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.