Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage of GlobalData (AIM:DATA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 11, 2024, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage of GlobalData (AIM:DATA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.87% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for GlobalData is 279.68 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 252.50 GBX to a high of 347.55 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 32.87% from its latest reported closing price of 210.50 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for GlobalData is 303MM, an increase of 9.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.60.

GlobalData Maintains 2.23% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.23%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.97% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in GlobalData. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DATA is 0.50%, an increase of 37.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 46.56% to 5,910K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NBIIX - Neuberger Berman International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 1,983K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company.

GPGIX - Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund Institutional Class holds 1,284K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,296K shares , representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DATA by 11.09% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 1,200K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GPIIX - Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund Institutional Class holds 984K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,063K shares , representing a decrease of 7.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DATA by 8.43% over the last quarter.

GPRIX - Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund Institutional Class holds 337K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

