Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage of Glencore plc - Depositary Receipt () (GLNCY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2025, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage of Glencore plc - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:GLNCY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.84% Downside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Glencore plc - Depositary Receipt () is $11.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.54 to a high of $12.52. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.84% from its latest reported closing price of $12.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Glencore plc - Depositary Receipt () is 234,503MM, an increase of 1.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Glencore plc - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLNCY is 0.26%, an increase of 9.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.88% to 798K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WWICX - Westwood Income Opportunity Fund C Class Shares holds 406K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 388K shares , representing an increase of 4.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLNCY by 0.02% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 99K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares , representing an increase of 40.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLNCY by 54.58% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 65K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares , representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLNCY by 23.27% over the last quarter.

SQBIX - X-Square Balanced Fund, LLC Institutional Class holds 57K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Confluence Investment Management holds 49K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares , representing an increase of 8.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLNCY by 18.47% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

