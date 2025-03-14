Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage of Glencore (JSE:GLN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2025, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage of Glencore (JSE:GLN) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in Glencore. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 3.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLN is 0.66%, an increase of 105.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 3,135,668K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 425,726K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 401,535K shares , representing an increase of 5.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLN by 9.13% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 226,343K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 217,262K shares , representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLN by 3.14% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 169,644K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 169,118K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLN by 5.29% over the last quarter.

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 135,004K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 114,457K shares , representing an increase of 15.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLN by 5.59% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 134,762K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

