Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage of Genus (GENSF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage of Genus (OTCPK:GENSF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.84% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Genus is $32.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.66 to a high of $42.97. The average price target represents an increase of 47.84% from its latest reported closing price of $22.16 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Genus is 721MM, an increase of 7.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genus. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 7.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GENSF is 0.19%, an increase of 11.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.77% to 9,253K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 1,791K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,278K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 1,227K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,154K shares , representing an increase of 5.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GENSF by 22.59% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 939K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 925K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GENSF by 25.70% over the last quarter.

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 675K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 907K shares , representing a decrease of 34.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENSF by 22.75% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.