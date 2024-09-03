Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage of Bodycote (LSE:BOY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2024, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage of Bodycote (LSE:BOY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.60% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Bodycote is 836.53 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 545.40 GBX to a high of 1,050.00 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 25.60% from its latest reported closing price of 666.00 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bodycote is 798MM, an increase of 2.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.50.

Bodycote Maintains 3.49% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.49%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.68. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bodycote. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOY is 0.17%, an increase of 13.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.85% to 27,228K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 5,872K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,797K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOY by 12.30% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,658K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,620K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOY by 3.60% over the last quarter.

FSCOX - Fidelity International Small Cap Opportunities Fund holds 2,260K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,059K shares , representing an increase of 8.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOY by 14.03% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 2,147K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,968K shares , representing an increase of 8.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOY by 11.21% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,029K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

