Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage of Bodycote (BYPLF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2024, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage of Bodycote (OTCPK:BYPLF) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bodycote. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BYPLF is 0.17%, an increase of 13.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.85% to 27,228K shares.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 5,872K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,797K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYPLF by 12.30% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,658K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,620K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYPLF by 3.60% over the last quarter.

FSCOX - Fidelity International Small Cap Opportunities Fund holds 2,260K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,059K shares , representing an increase of 8.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYPLF by 14.03% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 2,147K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,968K shares , representing an increase of 8.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYPLF by 11.21% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,029K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

