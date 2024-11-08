Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage of Bloomsbury Publishing (LSE:BMY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2024, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage of Bloomsbury Publishing (LSE:BMY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.32% Upside

As of October 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Bloomsbury Publishing is 793.22 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 760.53 GBX to a high of 840.00 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 13.32% from its latest reported closing price of 700.00 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bloomsbury Publishing is 264MM, a decrease of 31.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.27.

Bloomsbury Publishing Maintains 2.10% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.10%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.66% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bloomsbury Publishing. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMY is 0.04%, an increase of 16.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.44% to 1,852K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 548K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 626K shares , representing a decrease of 14.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 19.69% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 441K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 412K shares , representing an increase of 6.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 34.50% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 273K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 237K shares , representing an increase of 12.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 58.97% over the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 102K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares , representing a decrease of 24.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 1.31% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 76K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares , representing an increase of 8.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 33.62% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.