Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage of Baltic Classifieds Group (LSE:BCG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 8, 2024, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage of Baltic Classifieds Group (LSE:BCG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.05% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Baltic Classifieds Group is 263.67 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 227.25 GBX to a high of 308.70 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 5.05% from its latest reported closing price of 251.00 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Baltic Classifieds Group is 79MM, an increase of 18.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baltic Classifieds Group. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 13.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCG is 1.56%, an increase of 15.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.89% to 74,317K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VISAX - Virtus KAR International Small-Cap Fund holds 28,717K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,623K shares , representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCG by 6.24% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 7,634K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,807K shares , representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCG by 9.93% over the last quarter.

VAESX - Virtus KAR Emerging Markets Small-Cap Fund holds 6,497K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 5,162K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 3,720K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,170K shares , representing an increase of 14.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCG by 14.01% over the last quarter.

