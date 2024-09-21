Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage of Ashtead Group plc - Depositary Receipt () (ASHTY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2024, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage of Ashtead Group plc - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:ASHTY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.19% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ashtead Group plc - Depositary Receipt () is $336.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $259.29 to a high of $406.02. The average price target represents an increase of 15.19% from its latest reported closing price of $292.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ashtead Group plc - Depositary Receipt () is 10,435MM, a decrease of 4.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ashtead Group plc - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASHTY is 0.36%, an increase of 4.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.36% to 836K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 360K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 354K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASHTY by 0.67% over the last quarter.

VASVX - Vanguard Selected Value Fund Investor Shares holds 180K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Todd Asset Management holds 118K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASHTY by 33.52% over the last quarter.

Central Securities holds 85K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares , representing an increase of 47.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASHTY by 67.03% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 53K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares , representing an increase of 10.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASHTY by 6.52% over the last quarter.

