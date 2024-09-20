Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage of Ashtead Group (ASHTF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2024, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage of Ashtead Group (OTCPK:ASHTF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.88% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ashtead Group is $81.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $62.56 to a high of $97.97. The average price target represents an increase of 12.88% from its latest reported closing price of $72.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ashtead Group is 10,435MM, a decrease of 4.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 413 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ashtead Group. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASHTF is 0.59%, an increase of 3.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.43% to 113,458K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 11,324K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 11,157K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,025K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,957K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASHTF by 7.48% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 5,752K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gardner Russo & Quinn holds 5,058K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,127K shares , representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASHTF by 4.79% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

