Berenberg Bank Downgrades Legal & General Group (LGGNF)

On January 30, 2023, Berenberg Bank downgraded their outlook for Legal & General Group from to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.37% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Legal & General Group is $3.96. The forecasts range from a low of $3.04 to a high of $5.23. The average price target represents an increase of 49.37% from its latest reported closing price of $2.65.

The projected annual revenue for Legal & General Group is $12,390MM. The projected annual EPS is $0.34.

What are large shareholders doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 79,161,400 shares

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 44,201,459 shares

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 36,764,300 shares

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 36,705,628 shares

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 31,565,387 shares

Fund Sentiment

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in Legal & General Group. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.24%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LGGNF is 0.2982%, an increase of 1.7291%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.97% to 648,335K shares.

