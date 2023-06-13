News & Insights

BEP Named Top 10 SAFE International Dividend Stock

June 13, 2023 — 07:24 am EDT

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (Symbol: BEP) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''International S.A.F.E. 10'' list, signifying an international stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 4.3% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least five years of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP is an underlying holding representing 4.16% of the Powershares International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID), which holds $45,485,497 worth of BEP shares.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (Symbol: BEP) made the "Dividend Channel International S.A.F.E. 10" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless five year history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least a half-decade of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by Brookfield Renewable Partners LP is $1.35/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 05/30/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for BEP, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

BEP+Dividend+History+Chart

BEP operates in the Electric Utilities sector, among companies like NextEra Energy Inc (NEE), and Southern Company (SO).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

