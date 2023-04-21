BEP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (Symbol: BEP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.21, changing hands as high as $31.48 per share. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BEP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BEP's low point in its 52 week range is $24.13 per share, with $41.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.33.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.