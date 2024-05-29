News & Insights

Beowulf Mining Secures Funds for Key Projects

May 29, 2024 — 02:38 am EDT

Beowulf Mining (GB:BEM) has released an update.

Beowulf Mining PLC has completed a successful capital raise, securing SEK 56.3 million to advance their Kallak Iron Ore Project in Sweden and Graphite Anode Materials Plant in Finland. The company has seen a significant reduction in administration expenses and consolidated loss before tax, demonstrating improved financial efficiency. Additionally, exploration efforts have identified promising mineralization in Sweden and Kosovo, with further developments expected in their Finnish subsidiary Grafintec’s GAMP project.

