Beowulf Mining Secures Funding for Sustainable Graphite Project

November 26, 2024 — 02:15 am EST

Beowulf Mining (GB:BEM) has released an update.

Beowulf Mining’s Finnish subsidiary, Grafintec Oy, has secured €232,000 in grant funding from Business Finland to support a project focused on waste stream management in graphite production. This initiative is part of the BATCircle3.0 consortium, aiming to enhance waste valorisation and promote sustainable practices in the battery metals sector. The project builds on previous successes in recycling processes, highlighting Beowulf’s commitment to environmentally friendly and cost-effective production methods.

For further insights into GB:BEM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

