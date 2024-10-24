Beonic Ltd Announces Security Consolidation Plan

SkyFii Limited (AU:BEO) has released an update.

Beonic Ltd has announced a security consolidation, affecting its ordinary shares and several options, with trading on a deferred settlement basis commencing from December 2, 2024. This move is part of the company’s reorganization efforts and involves consolidating various securities, including those expiring in 2027. Investors should note the record and issue dates set for early December, as these changes could impact share value and investment strategies.

For further insights into AU:BEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.