Beonic Ltd Announces Security Consolidation Plan

October 24, 2024 — 08:11 pm EDT

SkyFii Limited (AU:BEO) has released an update.

Beonic Ltd has announced a security consolidation, affecting its ordinary shares and several options, with trading on a deferred settlement basis commencing from December 2, 2024. This move is part of the company’s reorganization efforts and involves consolidating various securities, including those expiring in 2027. Investors should note the record and issue dates set for early December, as these changes could impact share value and investment strategies.

