Beonic Limited Secures Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

November 27, 2024 — 12:50 am EST

SkyFii Limited (AU:BEO) has released an update.

Beonic Limited successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, highlighting strong shareholder support for key decisions. The resolutions, including the approval of share issues and remuneration plans, were carried by substantial majorities, reflecting confidence in the company’s strategic direction. Such outcomes could signal positive prospects for Beonic’s future plans and growth.

