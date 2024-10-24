Beonic Limited Announces Board Changes and Share Consolidation

SkyFii Limited (AU:BEO) has released an update.

Beonic Limited is set to appoint Michael McConnell as the new Chair of its Board of Directors, succeeding Robert Alexander, who will remain as a Non-Executive Director. Additionally, the company is proposing a 1-for-10 share consolidation to be approved at their upcoming Annual General Meeting, aimed at streamlining their capital structure. These moves are part of Beonic’s strategy to enhance profitability and shareholder returns through its advanced LiDAR technology and strong market presence.

