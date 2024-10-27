Beonic Limited Announces AGM Details for Shareholders

SkyFii Limited (AU:BEO) has released an update.

Beonic Limited (ASX: BEO) has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for shareholders on November 27, 2024, in Sydney. The company encourages shareholders to opt for electronic communication to receive meeting details swiftly and securely. Voting can be done in person or via proxy, with full instructions available online.

