BeOne Medicines (SEHK:6160) Price Target Increased by 13.03% to 262.71

The average one-year price target for BeOne Medicines (SEHK:6160) has been revised to HK$262.71 / share. This is an increase of 13.03% from the prior estimate of HK$232.43 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$203.75 to a high of HK$324.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.29% from the latest reported closing price of HK$218.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 125 funds or institutions reporting positions in BeOne Medicines. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6160 is 0.32%, an increase of 1.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.60% to 59,781K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,118K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,974K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6160 by 11.78% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,986K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,954K shares , representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6160 by 14.13% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 6,900K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,213K shares , representing an increase of 9.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6160 by 8.07% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 4,891K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,224K shares , representing a decrease of 27.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6160 by 17.86% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 2,872K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,876K shares , representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6160 by 54.21% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.