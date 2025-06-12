BeOne Medicines Presents Promising Clinical Data On CLL And MCL Therapies At EHA 2025

(RTTNews) - BeOne Medicines Ltd. (ONC) Thursday announced it presented new clinical data at the 2025 European Hematology Association or EHA Congress, highlighting the potential of its next-generation therapies for B-cell malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia or CLL and mantle cell lymphoma or MCL.

Updated Phase 1 study results showed that the combination of sonrotoclax, a BCL2 inhibitor, with BRUKINSA or zanubrutinib elicited deep responses, achieving a 96 percent overall response rate or ORR in relapsed/refractory or R/R CLL patients and 79% ORR in R/R MCL patients, with no new safety signals reported.

The BTK degrader BGB-16673 demonstrated robust antitumor activity in heavily pretreated patients with R/R CLL/SLL and Waldenström macroglobulinemia or WM, with ORRs of 85% and 84%, respectively.

Additionally, BRUKINSA monotherapy continued to show durable progression-free survival and overall survival benefits in frontline CLL patients, including those with high-risk genetic mutations, with a 24-month PFS rate of 92% and an ORR of 97%.

These findings support the advancement of sonrotoclax and BGB-16673 into Phase 3 studies and upcoming regulatory filings, reinforcing BeOne's commitment to developing innovative treatments addressing unmet needs in hematologic oncology.

BeOne will also host an investor R&D Day on June 26, 2025, to discuss its global hematology pipeline and future plans.

Currently, ONC is trading at $277.22, up by 5.64 percent on the Nasdaq.

