BeOne Medicines (ONC) Q2 EPS Soars 924%

Key Points Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $2.25 in Q2 2025 far surpassed the analyst estimate of $0.32 and rose 923% year-over-year compared to Q2 2024 (non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS per ADS).

Revenue rose 42% year-over-year to $1.3 billion (GAAP) in Q2 2025, also ahead of the $1.24 billion (GAAP) anticipated by analysts.

Gross margin expanded to 87.4% on a GAAP basis in Q2 2025, driven by a strong BRUKINSA sales mix and cost efficiencies.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC), a global oncology-focused pharmaceutical company, released results for Q2 2025 on August 6, 2025. The most notable news was a sustained acceleration across revenue, earnings, and free cash flow, highlighted by blockbuster sales for BRUKINSA, broadening margins, and meaningful improvements to cash generation. The results widely outstripped Wall Street expectations: non-GAAP EPS of $2.25 beat the $0.32 estimate, and revenue of $1.3 billion exceeded the $1.24 billion forecast. Compared with Q2 2024, total revenue (GAAP) grew 42%, and the company swung from operating and net losses to robust GAAP profit. Overall, the period was marked by strong commercial momentum, substantial operating leverage, and broad pipeline progress.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP, diluted, per ADS) $2.25 $0.32 $0.22 924 % Revenue (GAAP) $1.3 billion $1.24 billion $929 million 42 % Gross Margin (%) 87.4 % 85.0 % 2.4 pp Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $220 million ($206 million) N/A Adjusted Income from Operations (Non-GAAP) $275 million $48 million 473 %

Business Overview and Success Factors

BeOne Medicines operates in the biopharmaceutical sector, primarily developing and commercializing innovative oncology treatments. Its core activity is delivering therapies for cancers in hematology and solid tumors, leveraging in-house R&D and commercial capabilities. The company's business model relies on discovering novel medicines, such as small molecules and monoclonal antibodies, and bringing them through clinical development andglobal marketlaunches.

In recent years, BeOne has focused on extending global reach with its flagship hematology product, BRUKINSA, while growing newer assets like TEVIMBRA, an immunotherapy for solid tumors. The foundations of success include sustained product innovation, robust commercial infrastructure, cost-efficient R&D from internal clinical teams, and the ability to achieve regulatory approvals and reimbursements in new, large regions. Financial sustainability—driven by increasing revenues and positive cash flow—also ranks as a critical factor for its growth trajectory.

Notable Developments During the Quarter

Second quarter revenue rose 42% over the prior year period, driven by strong performance from both main product lines. BRUKINSA, a Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor pill for blood cancers, led the way with $950 million in global revenue (GAAP), up 49% year-over-year. The United States remained the largest market, contributing $684 million of BRUKINSA sales, an increase of 43% from the prior year, while Europe delivered $150 million, up 85%, reflecting new launches and expanded reimbursement. TEVIMBRA, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for solid tumors, generated $194 million, growing 22% year-over-year (GAAP). TEVIMBRA is now approved in 47 markets globally and also gained new reimbursement support in 20 additional markets, including several in Europe and Asia-Pacific. Recent approvals included first-line uses in nasopharyngeal carcinoma and small cell lung cancer, signifying continued regulatory momentum.

Gross margin, which measures profitability after accounting for the cost of goods sold, improved to 87.4% from 85.0% a year ago on a GAAP basis. This improvement reflected the higher proportion of BRUKINSA sales—offering stronger margins—and improved internal efficiencies. The operating leverage was clear in selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses: while spend rose 21%, as a percentage of sales, SG&A decreased to 41% from 48%. Net income (GAAP) moved from a $120 million loss in Q2 2024 to a $94 million profit. Similarly, free cash flow (non-GAAP) improved by over $425 million to just under $220 million, reflecting a shift to sustained positive cash generation as strong operating results carried through to the bottom line.

The R&D pipeline continued to advance on several fronts. BRUKINSA secured both US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval and a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for a new tablet form, improving patient access. Pipeline highlights included: regulatory priority reviews for sonrotoclax, a BCL2 inhibitor for leukemias; new trials for BTK CDAC, a next-generation BTK degrader for B-cell malignancies; and zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody, gained approval in China for biliary tract cancer. Solid tumor advancements featured new launches and trials for breast, lung, and gastrointestinal cancers. Product launches, trial initiations, and new regulatory filings combined to position the company for 20-plus R&D milestones over the next 18 months.

No significant one-time items materially affected the quarter’s headline financials. The company did not declare or adjust a dividend, nor does it pay one at this time. ONC does not currently pay a dividend.

Product Portfolio Context

BRUKINSA is a BTK inhibitor pill that interferes with a core cancer-driving protein, mainly for B-cell blood cancers like chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Its leading position in the United States and fast growth in European markets reflect both the breadth of its approved uses and new reimbursement wins. TEVIMBRA is a monoclonal antibody used as an immunotherapy for several solid tumors, recently gaining new approvals in major global territories and widening its patient base. In-licensed products—such as those gained from Amgen—added incremental revenue, backing broader top-line growth, making the company’s growth still highly dependent on that franchise’s continued success and market acceptance.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Investor Focus

Management updated its outlook, nudging up full-year total revenue guidance to a range of $5.0 billion to $5.3 billion for FY2025. Gross margin guidance was also tightened, now sitting at “mid to high-80 %” rather than simply “mid-80 %,” reflecting ongoing mix and efficiency improvements for FY2025 on a GAAP basis. GAAP operating expenses are projected between $4.1 billion and $4.4 billion for FY2025, with positive GAAP operating income and free cash flow again expected.

Investors should track upcoming product launches and regulatory events, especially in Europe and the United States, where market expansion efforts continue. Watch for progress on key pipeline assets—particularly sonrotoclax and BTK CDAC in blood cancers—and milestone data from more than 20 R&D programs before the end of next year. Expense growth remains a theme, as R&D and SG&A spending continue rising to fund the pipeline and support global launches, as reflected in both GAAP and non-GAAP results. The concentration of sales in BRUKINSA and the potential impact of regulatory and pricing policy shifts, especially the US Inflation Reduction Act, should remain key considerations for monitoring the company’s ongoing risk and reward profile. Management did not declare or adjust a dividend for the period. Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

