BeOne Medicines Expands U.S. Manufacturing With $1 Billion Investment

(RTTNews) - BeOne Medicines Ltd. (ONC) announced a $300 million expansion of its flagship manufacturing and R&D center at the Princeton West Innovation Campus in Hopewell, New Jersey, bringing its total U.S. manufacturing investment to more than $1 billion.

The expansion will add small molecule manufacturing capacity alongside existing biologics production, creating a fully integrated, multi-platform manufacturing site. The new three-story, 145,000-square-foot building will house drug product manufacturing, packaging operations, quality control labs, and office space, increasing the total campus footprint to approximately 545,000 square feet.

BeOne expects the project to generate about 120 new full-time jobs, strengthening domestic production capabilities and supporting its oncology pipeline of more than 35 clinical and commercial-stage assets.

Aaron Rosenberg, Chief Financial Officer, emphasized that the investment reflects BeOne's commitment to expanding access to innovative cancer medicines while benefiting from supportive federal tax policies and state manufacturing programs. The expanded site is designed to provide flexibility for strategic collaborations and long-term growth, reinforcing BeOne's global development footprint.

ONC has traded between $253.95 and $385.22 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $319.93, up 0.39%.

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