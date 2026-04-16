BeOne Medicines AG - Depositary Receipt (ONC) Price Target Increased by 39.38% to 468.82

The average one-year price target for BeOne Medicines AG - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:ONC) has been revised to $468.82 / share. This is an increase of 39.38% from the prior estimate of $336.37 dated April 9, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $408.08 to a high of $561.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.53% from the latest reported closing price of $319.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 288 funds or institutions reporting positions in BeOne Medicines AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 92 owner(s) or 24.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONC is 0.20%, an increase of 41.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.13% to 33,772K shares. The put/call ratio of ONC is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 8,799K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 5,114K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,046K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONC by 12.13% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 4,981K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,080K shares , representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONC by 13.60% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,373K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,631K shares , representing a decrease of 18.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONC by 61.49% over the last quarter.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 1,034K shares. No change in the last quarter.

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