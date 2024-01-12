Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Secretly Monitor But Don't Talk About Yet

Each week, Benzinga's Stock Whisper Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to showcase five stocks just under the surface and warrant attention.

Investors are constantly on the hunt for undervalued, under-followed and emerging stocks. With countless methods available to retail traders, the challenge often lies in sifting through the abundance to uncover new information.

This index layers editorial commentary to help make sense of why these stocks should be of interest and whether investors or casual readers should watch them.

Here is a look at the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index for the week of Jan. 12:

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA): The biotechnology company saw increased attention from investors after receiving clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an Investigational New Drug (IND). The company's SC262 will begin a study in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies, with an initial focus on patients who failed CAR T therapy.

"SC262 represents an important potential option for these patients and is the next step in building Sana's hypoimmune CAR T therapy platform," Sana's President of Research and Development Doug Williams said.

The announcement follows FDA clearance of its IND for SC291 in November, which is targeting patients with lupus nephritis and extrarenal lupus.

Shares of the biotech company are up 82% in the last month.

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO): The mobile medical company saw shares decline after a short report from Fuzzy Panda Research. The company responded to the short report and announced a company update.

Fuzzy Panda accused DocGo of improper billing practices, cover-ups for patient care issues, Medicare and insurance fraud and other claims. DocGo rejected the claims from Fuzzy Panda Research and said the firm is only motivated by profit as it is short the stock.

DocGo reported preliminary revenue of $615 million to $625 million for fiscal year 2023, versus a consensus estimate of $619.24 million. The company also shared it expects 2024 revenue to be $700 million, which is lower than the consensus estimate of $760.2 million.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES): The semiconductor company saw shares trade higher after announcing several company updates. The company announced fiscal year 2023 revenue hitting $30 million, which was up 29% year-over-year and ahead of previous company estimates. SEALSQ also announced it extended its "on-wager" semiconductor offering that allows clients options for personalization for off-the-shelf secure elements.

"2024 is poised to be a transitional year for SEALSQ. While we anticipate a temporary slowdown in revenue growth due to the market's shift towards emerging semiconductor technologies, we expect to begin generating revenue from new and developing sources including new cyber trust mark standards and further growth in Matter certification," SEALSQ CEO Carlos Moreira said.

The company will continue to invest in next-generation semiconductor technology, expand its presence in the U.S. market and secure new business opportunities.

Elicio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELTX): The clinical-stage biotechnology company saw shares trade higher on several company updates.

Elicio announced the first patient in its Phase 2 pancreatic cancer study had been dosed. The company will present a trial-in-progress poster at the upcoming ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2024.

ELI-002 7P is an investigational therapeutic cancer vaccine from the company being investigated to target cancers. The company expects the Phase 2 study to show results that will "support clinical efficacy assessment."

Elicio also shared that data from its Phase 1 study of ELI-002 2P was published in Nature Medicine. The study is targeting pancreatic and colorectal cancer.

EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS): The mobile network operator and satellite broadband provider saw increased attention from investors after completing its merger with Dish Network Corp. The combined company will have satellite technology, streaming services, 5G networks and satellite communications solutions.

DISH Wireless also announced it received a $50 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

